BMW X7 gets a facelift, but still has the biggest grilles in the game

When it comes to BMW SUVs, buyers have the choice of big, bigger, and biggest, and the X7, the largest of the lot, was just recently updated for 2023 with more power and tech.

As usual, this mid-cycle facelift has resulted in a subtle change in looks for the ginormous X7, but despite this, it still wears a pair of the biggest front grilles in the game.

In terms of engine changes, all models in the range have benefitted from a slight upgrade, with mild-hybrid tech now standard across the range, and the X7 M60i now making a hefty 390kW. This allows the German giant to hit 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

All models in the X7 range use an eight-speed automatic transmission that features a launch control function. There's also a sprint function, where by holding the downshift paddle, the vehicle will drop to the lowest possible gear to accelerate.

If you're looking for big wheels, then you're in luck as the X7 can be optioned with massive 23-inch wheels from the factory. It also gets a fancy system inside which will reportedly track tyre wear.

Another luxury feature that appears in the X7 is four-wheel steering. This system is paired with air suspension and electronic dampers to offer a stellar ride both on and off-road.

On the inside, the BMW curved display is the main event, which pairs a 12.3-inch driver's display with a larger 14.9-inch unit that's mounted in the centre of the dash.

This system features augmented reality software, which will use live video from the vehicle's cameras, and overlay arrows and such to direct driver where to go.

It's clear that BMW has thrown everything into this new X7 as its flagship SUV, and it makes sense when it's going up against things like the new Range Rover, and Mercedes-Benz's offerings in the segment.

In terms of local availability, BMW New Zealand has already confirmed that the updated X7 is due to land in the final quarter of this year.