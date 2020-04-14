Boredom busters: A bunch of car-related movies to get you through isolation

While we're stuck at home, our team offers their top 5 motoring movies and picks of what to watch.

Dean Evans (Editor) suggests:

Uppity: The first black man to race in the Indy 500 story, and a glimpse into the racist past/present USA.

Senna: Ayrton would have turned 60 this year. I'm not crying through this... OK, I am.

The 24 Hour War: The same Le Mans story told better than the 'Hollywood' Ford vs Ferrari.

Rush: Satisfying both racing and movie fans, and a great story about to iconic drivers.

Winning: The racing life of Paul Newman and how he basically acted in movies to enable his racing career - and was pretty good at both.

David Linklater (Deputy Editor) suggests:

The Driver (1978): Ryan O’Neal, Bruce Dern, not much talking. And check out the background cars in the final warehouse scene.

Shaker Run (1985): Terrible road-trip movie at the time but now an awesome snapshot of 1980s NZ. Did I mention Leif Garrett, Cliff Robertson and a pink Trans-Am?

Ronin (1998): For the gritty, realistic car stuff – and the world’s hardest-driven Peugeot 406.

Matthew Hansen (Senior Journalist) suggests:

Talladega Nights (2006): More than being a slice of peak and pure Will Ferrell, it's also multipurpose. Love Nascar? Then you'll love it. Utterly, utterly hate Nascar with every fibre? You'll probably love it even more.

1 (2013): It's completely impossible to search for on Google, but 1 is probably the best depiction of Formula 1's darkest days and how the sport reacted.

BTCC Touring Car Legends (2014): A largely by the numbers documentary on the history of British touring-car racing (available in full on YouTube), but featuring an incredible piece of storytelling from the divisive Jason Plato.

Colin Smith (Regional Editor) suggests:

Truth in 24: My all-time favourite motor racing doco is a deep dive into Audi’s preparation for, and eventual success at the 2008 24 Hours of Le Mans. Skilfully depicts how the technical and human sides of motor racing are of equal importance.

Snake & Mongoose: An authentic `seventies cool’ drag racing story depicting the rivalry and friendship between Don "The Snake’’ Prudhomme and Tom "The Mongoose’’ McEwen and how by chance and opportunism they influenced the commercial direction of motor sport.

Days of Thunder: A mainstream movie that takes on a second life when you realise it’s effectively the unauthorised biography of the flamboyant Tim Richmond and many of the scenes recreate actual events. Yes, a NASCAR team really did tell its driver not to pit now because they were eating ice creams.

Andrew Sluys (Writer) suggests:

Cars: You're guaranteed to already have seen it at some point since its 2006 release, but escaping to the sleepy Radiator Springs right now doesn't sound like the worst idea in the world.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift: It's been called the best in the franchise for a reason. You won't find any action stars throwing each other between buildings here, just a tonne of clutch kicks and tyre smoke.

Fast Five: Surprisingly, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joins the franchise here and doesn't ruin it. This movie managed to find the perfect balance between gun-slinging action, and automotive grunt.