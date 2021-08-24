Boredom busters: A bunch of car-related movies to get you through lockdown

While we're stuck at home, our team offers their top motoring movies and picks of what to watch.

Dean Evans (Editor) suggests:

Uppity: The first black man to race in the Indy 500 story, and a glimpse into the racist past/present USA.

Senna: Ayrton would have turned 60 this year. I'm not crying through this... OK, I am.

The 24 Hour War: The same Le Mans story told better than the 'Hollywood' Ford vs Ferrari.

Rush: Satisfying both racing and movie fans, and a great story about to iconic drivers.

Winning: The racing life of Paul Newman and how he basically acted in movies to enable his racing career - and was pretty good at both.

David Linklater (Deputy Editor) suggests:

The Driver (1978): Ryan O’Neal, Bruce Dern, not much talking. And check out the background cars in the final warehouse scene.

Shaker Run (1985): Terrible road-trip movie at the time but now an awesome snapshot of 1980s NZ. Did I mention Leif Garrett, Cliff Robertson and a pink Trans-Am?

Ronin (1998): For the gritty, realistic car stuff – and the world’s hardest-driven Peugeot 406.

Andrew Sluys (Multimedia Journalist) suggests:

Cars: You're guaranteed to already have seen it at some point since its 2006 release, but escaping to the sleepy Radiator Springs right now doesn't sound like the worst idea in the world.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift: It's been called the best in the franchise for a reason. You won't find any action stars throwing each other between buildings here, just a tonne of clutch kicks and tyre smoke.

Fast Five: Surprisingly, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joins the franchise here and doesn't ruin it. This movie managed to find the perfect balance between gun-slinging action, and automotive grunt.