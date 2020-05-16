Boxing clever: Subaru New Zealand’s electrifying new models

Subaru New Zealand is set to launch its first electrified models in New Zealand, with “e-Boxer” demonstrator versions of the XV and Forester SUVs at dealerships from June – although those keen to buy will have to wait a little longer for their cars.

The petrol-electric powertrain in both models is identical: a 2.0-litre horizontally opposed combustion engine linked via a “motor assist” system to a high-voltage lithium-ion battery.

The Hybrid models can drive on petrol engine alone, with assistance from the electric motor or for very short distances on battery alone – at speeds of up to 40km/h.

When the driver decelerates or brakes, the energy normally lost is recovered and used to charge the battery.

Subaru claims hybrid power improves the XV’s fuel economy by 14 per cent in the standardised ADR Urban cycle and seven per cent in the Combined.

For Forester, the figures are 19 per cent and nine per cent, when compared with the larger-engined 2.5-litre Forester variant (there’s no non-hybrid Forester 2.0-litre).

There’s a power and torque advantage as well: the hybrid system adds 10kW/66Nm for a combined output of 120kW/254Nm. All variants are all-wheel drive.

All 16 of Subaru’s NZ dealers will have demonstrator vehicles, although customer cars are limited for 2020.

“Between limited factory production and global demand, NZ has only managed to secure small quantities of around 10-20 per month,” says Subaru NZ managing director Wallis Dumper.

An initial allocation of 20 will be delivered in September and October.

The XV Sport Hybrid is priced at $42,290 and comes in an exclusive colour option, Lagoon Blue Pearl, for this year’s launch programme.

The Forester Sport Hybrid is priced from $47,490, running up to the range-topping Premium Hybrid version at $54,990.

Subaru NZ also plans to launch a new finance plan called the Accelerator Programme in conjunction with Heartland Bank: it says this will allow a Hybrid model to be “secured for only $99 per week”, with details to follow closer to launch time.

Throughout NZ’s alert levels, Subaru has been promoting the e-Boxers online and asking prospective customers to register their interest. Those who have will be emailed details about the Accelerator offer at the end of May.

Hybrid technology isn’t new to Subaru. While the brand hasn’t offered petrol-electric models in NZ before, hybrid versions of the XV have been available in overseas markets since 2014.

Subaru NZ has been keen to have the latest hybrids for some time, but supply and demand has been an issue.

“We believe the e-Boxer Hybrids are worth the wait as they are perfect for NZ,” says Dumper. “Sure, global demand and production constraints have tested our patience; however, it’s more relevant than ever to have a hybrid in our lineup.”

To view Subarus listed on DRIVEN, click here