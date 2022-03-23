BP and Shell stations sue rival not charging enough for petrol

The owners of two major fuel companies in the US are suing a rival company for not charging enough for petrol.

According to court documents, the companies that own the Shell and BP stations in Wisconsin, US, want $116,420 NZD in damages from a Woodman's in the same area.

Woodman's is a regional supermarket franchise that also sells petrol, and the three companies are all based in a city called Waukesha.

The allegation is that Woodman's is underpricing its petrol and "illegally" outpricing the BP and Shell stations.

The two fuel companies are also claiming that Woodman's is breaching Wisconsin's Unfair Sales Act by selling petrol lower than prices allowed by the state

Woodman's lawyers, Emily Stedman and Eric Meyer, responded to the allegations, saying that the "assertions lack any basis in law or fact."

"First, on two dates, the Waukesha Woodman's sold gas above the statutory price. Second, on the 38 other dates, the Waukesha Woodman's lawfully set its price of regular, unleaded fuel to match/attempt to match the Pewaukee Costco, which is one of Woodman's competitors."

The lawyers argue that Woodman's was exempt from the lawsuit and want it to be dismissed. A trial is set to go ahead next year.