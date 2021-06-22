Brabus 900 Rocket revealed as bonkers G-Wagen that costs over $800K

In standard form, Mercedes-AMG's G63 already feels like it's too much, but as always, too much wasn't enough for Brabus, and the German tuning firm has taken it to the next level.

Revealed as the 900 Rocket, this modified G-Class is a limited-edition super SUV that has been fitted with a widebody kit, and gets an enormous amount of extra power thanks to some comprehensive engine upgrades.

Wearing Brabus' Widestar body kit, the G63's aesthetics have been modified to match its new performance with a plethora of exposed carbon fibre. It also gets a big roof spoiler and new side-exit exhausts.

It also gets a set of awesome-looking 24-inch Brabus Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” wheels that wear aero discs, and are wrapped in 295 tyres at the front, and 355s at the rear.

Despite all the exterior modifications, the real magic lies beneath the bonnet of this Rocket, where you'll find a 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine pumping out 660kW and 1050Nm of torque.

This engine was bored out from the original 4.0-litre unit, and has received larger turbochargers, billet crankshaft, enlarged cylinder bore (84 mm), longer stroke (100 mm), new forged pistons, forged connecting rods, BoostXtra valves, high-pressure pumps, Ram-Air intake system, and a stainless-steel exhaust.

All up this German behemoth weighs 2,560kg, but will still make it to 100km/h in around 3.7 seconds before topping out at 280km/h. Like the standard G63, power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

On the inside, the upholstery is exactly how you'd expect with a dark red hue covering most surfaces. Carbon fibre covers almost every other surface, making for quite the OTT cabin.

Brabus only plans on building 25 of these 900 Rocket Editions, and they'll be priced from $818,000 over in Germany.