Brabus 'Crawler' revealed as the most extreme G-Wagen ever

Brabus is known for taking "normal" Mercedes-AMG models and turning them into even crazier fire-breathing performance machines, but its latest creation might be the best ever.

Dubbed the 'Crawler', this dune buggy borrows a front end from a G-Wagen, but is actually built on a custom tube-frame chassis, and packs a twin-turbo V8 pumping out more than 700kW.

Click here to view all Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen listings

Unlike most Brabus vehicles, the Mercedes-AMG connections stop at the front fascia on the Crawler. The remainder of the body is bespoke exposed carbon fibre that hints at the buggy's insane performance.

Under the bonnet sits a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that sends power to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. It will hit 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds before topping out at a limited top speed of 150km/h.

Sitting on a set of 20-inch forged wheels that are wrapped in all-terrain tyres, this beast is said to be ready to tackle any terrain. It also gets billet aluminium shocks that help maintain its 21-inches of ground clearance.

Like a regular G-Wagen it gets independent suspension at the front, but the rear uses a rugged straight axle.

On the inside, it wears an over-the-top red look like most Brabus vehicles, but gets full racing harnesses at all four seats. It also gets Bluetooth helmet-to-helmet comms and a touchscreen navigation system.

With only 15 of these Crawlers set for production, we can imagine that they will be astronomically expensive, but despite this, they won't be road legal, so will need to be towed to your nearest off-road park.