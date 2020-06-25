Brand new Lamborghini breaks down on motorway, is wrecked minutes after

Whether it's more money than sense, or just plain old bad luck, Lamborghini owners around the world haven't been having a good time, especially these two friends who ruined their matching Aventadors in Singapore just last week.

While only one Lamborghini was involved in this crash, it turned out to be a brand new Huracan, and the extremely unfortunate owner was taking it out for its first spin when it happened.

Don't want to miss a thing? Click here to sign up for DRIVEN's newsletter

According to a British report, this crash occurred in West Yorkshire just yesterday, after the Lamborghini suffered a mechanical breakdown in the fast lane of the motorway.

The $400,000 supercar reportedly came to a halt before a van slammed into the rear end at significant speed, destroying the rear end of the Huracan, and leaving the van driver with minor head injuries.

From the images posted to Twitter by the West Yorkshire Policing Unit, it's easy to see that the Huracan is a total write off, with both the engine and rear suspension assembly obliterated.

"M1 Ossett today - It’s only a car! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist" the tweet read.