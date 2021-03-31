Bread: Inside the charity using million-dollar supercars to help kids in need

Supercars are universally known as a symbol of wealth, so using these high-powered machines as a tool to raise money for the New Zealand children in need might not make sense initially.

Over the last few years, Mussie Sheikh has managed to help countless children through the two 'Bread' events that are run each year, which brings some serious supercar metal out of the woodwork.

Each year, Bread's calendar consists of two events; a rally down Auckland's Queen Street, featuring all manner of high-end vehicles, and a track day at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

This year's rally happened on February 13th, and was headlined by an incredibly-rare McLaren Senna LM. It's the only one of its kind in Australasia, and while an exact price figure hasn't been revealed, we can imagine that it was well into the millions.

Accompanied by a contingent of other high-performance machines, the Senna was escorted down Queen Street by the police, before parking up for the display.

While the Bread rally is a subdued affair, the track event down in Hampton Downs is anything but. This is where owners are allowed to unleash the full performance of their supercars, while members of the public enjoy the spectacle.

It's through events like this will ultra-exclusive cars that Bread is able to raise money for New Zealand's children in need. 100 per cent of what is made across these events is donated to their cause.

According to the website, this is spread out over mentoring, a clothing fund, and police work, in which Bread works with the police for the annual Christmas present donation.

If you are interested in heading along to Bread's next supercar event, the track day is set to go down later on in the year. For more information, head over to Bread's website.