British car companies collaborate on EV concept car, Aura

British car companies collaborate on a new electric concept car dubbed Aura.

The open top two-seater has been brought to life by British manufactures such as Astheimer, Potenza Technology, BAMD Composites, Conjure, and Spark EV.

The project has taken just under a year to complete, and recieved funding from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles.

With an exterior made from natural fibre composites, the vehicle is both lightweight and sustainable. The Aura is also very aerodynamically efficient due to its computational fluid dynamics and rear wheel covers.

While we don't have all the details just yet, like the physical dimensions, it's clear that the car is quite compact. However, it'll certainly pack a powerful punch!

It features a pair of 44 kWh battery packs, making for a total of 88 kWh. On top of this, the EV can supposedly travel roughly 643 km on a single charge.

Interestingly, the cabin of the car will feature an advanced Human-Machine Interface (HMI) with a 3D visualization that'll provide real-time feedback on the aerodynamic performance of the car. The steering wheel is also quite unique, with a large self-centering screen where the airbag would normally be located.

Aura is completed with an advanced software suite from Spark EV that provides readings of battery charge and range to within 99.5% accuracy. This will help ease ranger anxiety of the driver!

Spark EV CEO, Justin Ott, told Autocar that the manufacturers of the Aura wanted to eliminate buyers’ distrust of electric vehicles by responding to range anxiety, which tends to be a big concern for EV buyers.

The concept hopes to “showcase to the world how the industry can use technology available today to help overcome these barriers,” says Ott.