Brough comeback with an Aston connection

Iconic motorcycle marque Brough Superior is soon to return to the New Zealand market, with a new distributor for Australasia.

The name carries a bit of weight behind it. While we haven’t actually seen a “new” Brough in NZ since the Second World War, the brand was given a new life when the first bikes under the ownership of Mark Upham rolled off the French production line in 2016.

The new line of Brough Superior is spread over four models headlined by the über exclusive track-only AMB 001 Aston Martin collaboration.

The “lesser” (if you could call them that) models of the high-end marque are all based around a 997cc DOHC water-cooled 88deg V-twin including a contemporary SS100 model and the rather cool Pendine Sand Racer.

Based in Brisbane, Brough Superior Australia is preparing to relaunch the brand in NZ including all four models, depending on whether the 100 examples of the AMB 001 sell out.

Pricing for our market is yet to be finalised, but expect to see prices well in excess of $100,000 to take ownership of one of these unique motorcycles.