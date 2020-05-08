Brunch boost: Driver arrested for hitting 306km/h en route to breakfast

For years, nutritionists and health officials alike have cemented the fact that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but a driver in the US may have taken that a little too seriously.

Earlier this week, Trooper Heather Axtman revealed that a colleague had caught a driver doing more than triple the posted speed limit while monitoring a section of highway in Washington.

At 7:45 this morning, Trooper Willard was monitoring traffic speed on US2 near SR9 when he observed a Corvette traveling 192MPH! The 31 year old Corvette driver exited to SR9 and was caught near 96th Dr Se. He was arrested for Reckless & DUI! #drivesober #yourWSP — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) May 4, 2020

Adding insult to injury, the driver exited the highway before pulling over for the traffic officer.

Clearly not understanding the magnitude of his crime, the driver simply told the officer that he was “on his way to breakfast.”

As you can imagine, this wasn't the smartest thing to say, and the 31-year-old driver was promptly arrested and charged with driving under the influence along with reckless driving.

According to The Drive, Trooper Axtman confirmed that the driver was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette at the time of the offense, but didn't reveal any other information.

It's likely that the Corvette in question was either a C6 Z06, or a C6 ZR1. From factory, both of these Corvettes could easily eclipse 300km/h.

Almost every performance-orientated Corvette of the past 20 years or so is capable of hitting those speeds. Both the Z06's 7.0-litre V8 and the ZR1's 6.2-litre supercharged V8 make this possible.

Unfortunately, this driver isn't the only one using the empty highways for high-speed endeavours, as the California Highway Patrol recently released some crazy figures.

Last month, almost 2,500 tickets were issued to drivers travelling above 100mph (160km/h) on public roads, up from 1,300 the year prior.