Brussels offers drivers over $1,000 each to give up driving

When it comes to traffic issues in big cities, it seems that there are a few different approaches to solving them. But in the end, it really boils down to two options; build bigger roads, or get rid of vehicles.

It seems that the Belgian city of Brussels has decided to take the latter approach in an attempt at making things flow easier on their roads, and is offering driving cash to get rid of their cars.

That's right, if you are a driver in Brussels, $1,460 is up for grabs if you agree to de-register your car, meaning that it will be undrivable for the foreseeable future.

Unlike New Zealand vehicle laws, it seems that this doesn't leave your vehicle completely useless, as you can still sell it on to someone else who can register it again.

Alongside this cash incentive, Brussels already offers big discounts to its residents on Cairgo Bikes, which are those e-bikes that have large storage bins in the front.

With fewer cars on the streets, it should mean less congestion, and less pollution, which was named as a serious issue in the Belgian city back in 2017.

It will be interesting to see how this scheme works out for Brussels, as we could imagine that most Kiwi drivers would want more than $1,400 if they were to give up their car entirely.