Bugatti Chiron driver who exceeded 400kmh on Autobahn could face jail time

A recent viral video of a Bugatti Chiron zooming at over 400kmh down the Autobahn has faced backlash.

The video quickly came to the attention of Germany's Transport Ministry, who released a statement saying it "rejects any behaviour in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users."

And now, the driver of the vehicle could face jail time.

Police in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, say that a file on the driver, Radim Passer, a Czech citizen who according to Forbes, has a net worth equivalent to $460 million, has been forwarded to prosecutors.

While the Autobahn has the reputation of having unrestricted sections, which allow drivers to set their own pace, the law still requires all road users to “only drive so fast that the vehicle is constantly under control.”

Regional transport chief Lydia Hueskens says that “there are certainly very serious doubts as to whether that happened” in this case.

Even the most dedicated car enthusiasts have admitted they felt uncomfortable watching the Chiron reached such speeds on a public road with other road users around.

Even Bugatti, who has built a brand around its cars being capable of hugely antisocial speeds, has distanced itself from the stunt.

“Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S is aware of the video of a Bugatti Chiron being driven at high speed on a German highway. However, due to the possible investigation being conducted by the public prosecutor, Bugatti Automobiles does not wish to comment on or anticipate any further assessments regarding the incident referred to,” the company said in a statement.

“For us as a company, responsible conduct towards customers, shareholders, employees, and society, and above all conformity with the law and Bugatti’s internal compliance guidelines, is a top priority."

"In our opinion, one must always behave responsibly when participating in road traffic. As a company, we reject/distance ourselves from any behaviour on the road that leads to a concrete endangerment of road users.”