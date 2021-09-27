Bugatti owner reveals the mind-blowing services costs behind $3 million hypercar

Bugatti has always been well-known for their high maintenance and servicing costs.

And it makes sense, considering the asking price for their cheapest model is over $2.5 million (USD). But how much would owning one of these really set you back?

A Bugatti enthusiast living in Singapore recently checked out the new Singapore Bugatti showroom and got the details on ownership costs of the Chiron Pur Sport. Muhammad Al Qawi Zamani wanted to find out exactly how much it would cost to service and maintain the $3 million (USD) hypercar over a 4 year period.

These costs are indicative only, as they've been converted from Singapore Dollars, to Malaysian Ringgits, and are now presented in USD. They also don't factor taxes, labour costs, travel fees, or transportation.

The first service is due at 14 months/16,000km. This is when engine oil will be replaced using Castrol Edge Fluid Titanium Technology SAE 10W-60. Also replaced are the oil filter, coolant, and sixteen drainage plugs. This will set you back $24,979 (USD). But we're just getting started!

Replacing the 3D-printed calipers with titanium brake pad plates and the front carbon ceramic rotor discs costs $58,952 (USD). $50,000 for a set of wheels, $8,000 for tires. New brake fluids, cables, and cleaning brake components then adds another $58,951 to the invoice. You'll also need to replace your lightweight rims every 14-16 months or 16,000km which costs $49,958 for the set.

For the tires (which must be changed between 16 and 18 months), you have some options. $7,993 for a set of Pirelli Winter Sottozero 3, Michelin Pilot Sport PAX, or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 XL which Bugatti will sell you for a comfortable ride.

But if maximum traction is more important to you, Bugatti reccomend Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires which were developed specifically for the Chiron Pur Sport. It's $41,965 for a set of these, but they do provide better handling on the track.

After 42 to 48 months of ownership, the quad turbochargers will need replacing as this is their max lifespan. This will cost you $25,978. At the same time, add on a set of air duct coolers for $21,982.

At this stage, you'll need a new fuel tank. Made of vulcanized rubber, multiple layers of reinforced fabrics, and Kevlar, this costs $43,963. You'll also want to get the engine tuned and calibrated if you want to make the most of the 1,103kW you get from the 8.0L quad-turbo W16. This is $28,576.

To replace the windscreen is $59,949, and just the wiper blades are $3,797.

The company recommend you never jet wash the car and take extra care while hand washing, because a paint job will set you back $55,148.

Within the 4 years of ownership, you'll need to change the oil at least three times, you'll need a set of brakes (discs & calipers), two rim/tire changes, engine tuning and a replacement for the quad turbos, the air duct coolers, and the fuel tank costing a whopping $477,498 (USD), excluding the taxes, labour costs, travel fees, or transportation!

If you don't intend to actually drive the car, it will be a lot cheaper. Muhammad estimated it to only cost $104,912 (USD) per 14 months to keep the Bugatti in shape.

While these costs seem unimaginable (especially for a car you don't intend to take out for a spin), if you're going to fork out millions on a car it makes sense you'd spend thousands (even hundreds of thousands) maintaining it.