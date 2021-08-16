Bugatti reveals hefty seven-figure price for its track-only Bollide

For almost two decades, Bugatti has been building incredibly fast hypercars with its 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine, but most of these vehicles have lived a relatively tame life on the road.

To give the uber-rich something that they can drive at the track guilt-free, Bugatti has decided to build the Bollide, which is probably the craziest track-only car that the world has ever seen.

Revealed late last year, the Bollide is not only the fastest car that Bugatti has ever built, but is also one of the lightest of recent times, and arguably the best-looking.

Powered by the same quad-turbo mill as the Veyron and Chiron, it makes a mind-bending 1379kW and 1599Nm. But builds upon the performance of these road cars by significantly reducing weight.

Tipping the scales at just 1449kg, this Bollide is tipped to be faster than the 390km/h-capable Chiron Super Sport 300+, and should feature warp speed acceleration, similar to that of a high-performance EV.

When revealing the Bollide, Bugatti wasn't sure how much interest there would be in a multi-million dollar track-only car, but was pleasantly surprised to see a significant amount of enquires come rolling in.

"The Bolide generated a great deal of enthusiasm and intrigue last year. Following its presentation, a significant number of enthusiasts and collectors asked us to develop the experimental Bolide as a production vehicle. I was absolutely amazed by the reactions and feedback from customers from all over the world," explains Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti.

"We therefore decided to make the Bolide a few-off in order to give 40 customers the opportunity to experience this incredible vehicle."

So with just 40 units on the table, you can be sure that Buggati's track toy will be expensive, but just how expensive?

Deliveries aren't scheduled to start until 2024, but owners can start transferring the $6.7 million needed to secure one of these four-wheeled monsters from now.