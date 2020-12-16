Bugatti's $25 million La Voiture Noire might be the world's best Christmas present

Due to the sheer size and cost of a supercar, they don't make for very good Christmas presents to put underneath the tree, but Bugatti has found a way around this with the La Voiture Noire.

Due to covid restrictions, Bugatti's home town of Molsheim in France isn't able to go ahead with the usual Christmas celebrations, so as a gift to the city, the French brand has put the car on display.

Based on a 2021 Chiron, the hypercar was built to celebrate the French brand's 110th anniversary, and pays homage to the Type 57 SC Atlantic, which is one of the brand's most iconic vehicles.

Just like the Chiron, this carbon fibre-clad hypercar is powered by a quad-turbo W16 engine that makes enough power and torque to slow the earth's rotation.

As you would expect, Bugatti has put the uber-expensive hypercar in a locked glass box, so that members of the public can see the car, but aren't able to touch it or attempt to steal it.

"I am very grateful to Bugatti for this wonderful gift to our city. Now all residents of Molsheim have the very special opportunity to admire this unique masterpiece, the 'La Voiture Noire,' of which Ettore Bugatti would certainly have been very proud," Laurent Furst, the Mayor of Molsheim announced at the inauguration of the glass container.

Earlier this year, it was rumoured that Christiano Ronaldo purchased the La Voiture Noire for over $20 million, but considering that it's still in Bugatti's possession, we are very skeptical of that.

"The Bugatti brand originated here in Molsheim, the city in which Ettore Bugatti founded his brand and started to manufacture his own automobiles more than 110 years ago. Molsheim thus became the cradle of our success - a success that continues to this day," Christophe Piochon, Site Manager and Managing Director Production and Logistics explained. "Of course, nothing can replace the Molsheim Christmas market. However, it is important for us to bring joy to people from the region in these difficult times."