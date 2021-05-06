Bugatti's $415K self-levelling pool table is exclusively for yacht owners

Bugatti is known for building ultra-expensive, uber-fast cars for the world's rich and famous, so it only makes sense that the French brand is branching out into yacht accessories.

For the brand's latest release, it has looked at the issues of billiard balls rolling around the table at sea, and has come up with an extremely expensive solution that will look right at home on a superyacht.

It's a Bugatti-branded pool table that was built in partnership with IXO, and is made out of a combination of aluminium and titanium, which is then wrapped entirely in carbon fibre.

Carbon fibre aside, the most impressive part of this table is the fact that it uses a gyroscopic sensor linked to servo motors in each leg which adjusts every five milliseconds to keep the table perfectly flat.

Bugatti has claimed that this table "meets the standards of a professional tournament pool table," which is officially a nine-foot table that features a 50 by 100-inch play area.

The cue rack that comes with the table features a 13-inch touchscreen display to track scores, and it comes with a carbon fibre case to house the balls when travelling.

Just 30 of these self-levelling tables will be built, and each one will come at a cost of $415,000, so unless you can afford a superyacht, these are probably out of reach.