Bugatti's $5.4 million Chiron Super Sport is the most luxurious way to hit 440km/h

If you're wanting to go fast, quite a few high-end performance cars will hit 300km/h in modern times, but if you're wanting to go faster than fast, like 400km/h fast, you're probably going to have to buy a Bugatti.

If you cast your mind back to last year, you'll remember that Bugatti managed to hit 440km/h in the Chiron Super Sport 300+, and now the French brand has released the road-going version.

With just 30 slated for production, this Chiron Super Sport is one of Bugatti's more exclusive models and features a few stylistic changes over the standard car.

Unlike the track-focused Chiron Pur Sport that features a number of aero pieces, this Super Sport is focused on comfort and speed, meaning that the body lines are a lot smoother.

The most obvious change is the elongated tail, which measures 24.8cm longer than the standard model. This addition, along with the new exhaust design allows the diffuser to generate as much downforce as possible.

According to Bugatti, this helps with top speed by generating enough downforce to keep the car planted at high speed, but not creating the drag that a typical rear wing would bring.

The wing is still present, but when top speed mode is selected, it will fold down beneath the tail to create the sleekest shape possible.

Significant changes have been made to the Chiron's steering and suspension so that it can be easily controlled at over 400km/h, as you do. It also wears tyres capable of hitting 500km/h.

Like all modern Bugattis, it gets a quad-turbo W16 engine, and in this application it has been tuned to pump out a hefty 1176kW. Combine this with longer gearing in the seven-speed transmission, and you have a recipe for 440km/h.

If this sounds like a bit of you, and you've got an incredibly long stretch of road to hit 440km/h on, then you'll only need around $5.4 million to reserve one. That's if they haven't all already be accounted for.