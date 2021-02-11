Bugattis and other priceless cars to steal spotlight at Classic Cover Ellerslie Car Show

If you're a fan of all things automotive, you aren't going to want to miss the 50th Classic Cover Ellerslie Car Show that's going down this Sunday at the Ellerslie Racecourse in Auckland.

As the name suggests, 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the show, and incredibly, the MG that scored the most at the original event is still owned by the same person, and will make an appearance.

Show goers can expect to see a line-up of Buggatis that have never been seen together in the Southern Hemisphere, alongside a Land Rover that has a very interesting back story.

Named Oxford, this Land Rover was driven by a pair of university students from England to Singapore back in 1955. If you're interested in this story, David Attenborough made a documentary of the trip using footage filmed by the students.

A new category has been introduced to the show which is called '50/50/50'. The owners - and cars - need to be under 50 years of age, and the owners must have spent less than $50,000 on its restoration.

This category should see attract a younger audience due to the range of newer cars that it will bring with it.

On top of these highlights, the show will also include the country's largest line-up of classic cars, many of them regarded among the world's best restorations. The show will include a display of 43 past winning vehicles - everything from MG's and Daimler Darts to Mustangs and Zephyrs .

86 different clubs will be in attendance, displaying beautifully restored and cleaned vehicles. Some of the entrants clean the exteriors and interiors (including the boot/spare tyre space and tool box) to such a standard that it passes the "white glove" test.