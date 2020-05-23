Bus vs car vs rideshare: Which caters best for Kiwis on the run?

Relax, this isn’t going to be another millennial (or whatever generation we’re up to) or Public transport bashing article.

This is just a simple question as to whether a mode of transport that can trace its roots back to the early 19th Century fits in with an on the move lifestyle that seeks immediate gratification, or is the car still king. Time, cost and convenience are the measure.

For this to work, we will have to make some assumptions, including home & work location, vehicle ownership already established and a smartphone with a ride-share app at the ready.

According to the media (so we know this has to be true) millennials are moving to the suburbs but still work in the city. Personally, I’m a Gen X ‘baby buster’ but live in a North Shore ‘burb so we’ll use that as a base and say that I ‘work’ in 1 Queen Street CBD.

IRD rates petrol or diesel-powered cars at 79c/km, EV’s can go as little as 9c/km so we’ll stick with the fossils and since time is money, let’s work on the minimum wage 18.90/hr (31.5c/min) as a benchmark.

Let the battle commence.

I’m a big fan of the frequency and convenience that comes with the Northern bus route and often take the NX1, sometimes even smiling at the car park that is the SH1 in the extended rush hour.

However, it does take me 15-minutes to walk to the station while my vehicle sits warm and inviting outside my house. Also, ride-sharing for this type of trip comes with its own set of challenges.

So here are the financials for the 15km route:

Sunday

Bus

Time: 38 minutes

Rate: $11.97

Fare: $3.55

Total: $15.52 (inc a 15-minute walk)

Car

Time: 19 minutes

Rate: $5.99

Fare: $11.85

Total: $17.84

Rideshare

Time: 25 minutes

Rate: $7.88

Fare: $27.62

Total: $35.50 (inc 5-minute wait time)

Monday rush-hour

Bus

Time: 38 minutes

Rate: $11.97

Fare: $3.55

Total: $15.52 (inc a 15-minute walk)

Car

Time: 37 minutes

Rate: $11.66

Fare: $11.85

Total: $23.51

Rideshare

Time: 35 minutes

Rate: $11.03

Fare: $73.53

Total: $84.56 (the 5-minute wait time negated by the T2 lane)

Even without ludicrous parking rates, time and cost make Public Transport the clear winner right? Well not exactly.

When you add in the joys of winter weather, the perils of the flu (or worse), the waiting, the standing/seating lottery, to me, there’s a lot to be said about the convenience of being behind the wheel of your car.

Your music, your A/C temperature, your seat, leaving exactly when you want and maybe even taking the time to call hands-free and catch up with friends or family.

So, with convenience being the winner, who’s up for a carpool party?