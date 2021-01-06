Buy David Hasselhoff's K.I.T.T car, and he will personally deliver it

It isn't as colourful as the Striped Tomato from Starsky and Hutch, nor is it as offensive as the General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard, but KITT from the Knight Rider universe is every bit as iconic.

Due to the show's popularity, countless KITT replicas have been built over the years, but just recently, David Hasselhoff's personal Pontiac Trans Am emerged for sale, and to sweeten the deal, the star has offered to personally deliver it to whoever buys it.

Given the world's current travel restrictions, we can almost guarantee that the Hoff won't be able to personally deliver this car outside of the United States, but given that the listing states "IF HAMMER PRICE EXCEEDS 25% ABOVE RESERVE PRICE, THE HOFF WILL PERSONALLY DELIVER THE CAR TO THE NEW OWNER," we're hoping the buyer holds him to this.

While details are scarce, it's obvious that this KITT replica is based on a Trans Am from the '80s, and features all the tech that the show's car featured. But don't expect any weaponry, as this stuff is mostly just for show.

Pictures attached to the listing show the Hoff himself in the driver's seat, demonstrating how the crime-fighting Christmas tree of a dash works, and a signature can also be seen on the passenger side.

Right now, the car has been bid up to US$450,000. Given that the estimate was between $175,000 and $300,000, we can safely assume that it's well past the reserve, and David will be packing his bags.

The listing also states that the buyer will have to arrange shipping from the car's current UK home, so you can add an extra few thousand on top of that for the final price.