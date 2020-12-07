Buy Post Malone's one-off McLaren Senna for a cool $2.4 million

While some rappers sink millions into high-end cars for Instagram, Post Malone's eclectic vehicle collection of classic cars, lifted trucks, and high-performance hypercars has given him a reputation of a true enthusiast over the years.

Due to the fact he never gets to drive it, Malone has put his most exclusive car up for sale, which is a 2019 McLaren Senna XP 'Master of Monaco'.

As it is just one of three experimental prototypes that were commissioned by McLaren Beverly Hills, the 'Master of Monaco' is extremely sought-after, and pays tribute to Ayrton Senna's success a the Monaco GP.

Like all Senna examples, the XP is covered in exposed carbon fibre, but wears the colours of Monaco's flag on top. It also features custom brake calipers, and Ayrton's number on the rear wing.

Despite this eye-catching interior, the XP's real beauty lies on the inside, where the cabin is finished in dark red carbon fibre. The flag of Monaco is embroidered in the headrests, and a hand-painted image of Senna driving his F1 car can be found on the dash.

In terms of performance, the XP is exactly the same as a regular Senna beneath its carbon fibre skin, with a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 sending power to the rear wheels. It's good for a hefty 604kW and 800Nm.

With just 236km on the clock, it's obvious that Post hasn't made the most of it, but given this low milage, it may as well have just rolled off the showroom floor.

While a price hasn't been listed online, Malone's dad explained that they're looking for US$1.7 million ($2.4 million).