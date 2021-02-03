Buy the Bloodhound and set a land speed record with ease

While it might have smashed the previous land speed record of 804km/h with ease back in 2019, the 1000km/h-capable Bloodhound LSR project has been listed for sale.

Ian Warhurst, the project's CEO, cited a lack of funding as the main reason behind the decision to put the project on the market.

In an official statement, Mr Warhurst said: “When I committed to take the car high speed testing in 2019, I allocated enough funding to achieve this goal on the basis that alternative funding would then allow us to continue to the record attempts.

“Along with many other things, the global pandemic wrecked this opportunity in 2020 which has left the project unfunded and delayed by a further 12 months – at this stage, in absence of further, immediate, funding, the only options remaining are to close down the program or put the project up for sale to allow me to pass on the baton and allow the team to continue the project,” he continued.

During its test run in South Africa two years ago, the Bloodhound managed a top speed of 1010km/h, and the team was gearing up to hit the 1000mph (1600km/h) mark in 2022 before Covid restrictions ruined these plans.

A spokesperson behind the project revealed that $15 million would be needed to further the project's development and keep the Bloodhound's 1000mph dream alive.

Andy Green, the driver that piloted the Thrust SSC to its land speed record back in 1997 mentioned that the Bloodhound is on top of its game, saying: “in my opinion, the Bloodhound team has built the best land speed record car ever.

“After the horrible 2020 pandemic year we have all just experienced, the world needs a good news story, and Bloodhound is ready to deliver it,” he added.