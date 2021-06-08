Buyer shells out $1.8 million for the world's most expensive parking spot

Anyone that has lived or worked in a big city will know the issues around parking, and about how public transport is a more logical answer even if you're the most die-hard driving enthusiast.

While paying for parking always stings a bit, your standard fee doesn't come close to the $1.8 million that someone in Hong Kong has just paid for a piece of concrete.

Located in Hong Kong's high-flying area of The Peak, this parking spot is in a development called Mount Nicholson which houses some of the most expensive houses in all of Asia.

For context, a place in The Peak was recently rented out for around $300,000 per month, meaning that the occupant will end up paying close to $3.5 million to live there for the year.

If you're trying to get on the property ladder through this place, it's worth noting that Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma paid around $280 million for a single property.

Knowing this, the parking spot's price of $1.8 million sounds rather cheap, but this is the second time that it's made headlines for breaking this record, after it was first sold in 2019 for $1.35 million.

For that same money you could buy yourself an incredible car collection, but then again, if you haven't got anywhere to park them what's the point. It's somewhat of a chicken and egg situation for Hong Kong's high-flyers.