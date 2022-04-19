Buying a new Tesla? You'll have to pay extra for the charger

If you buy a new Tesla, you may want to account for a couple of hundred extra dollars.

The company says it will no longer include a charging cable as part of its cars’ standard specification, so if you want one, you're going to have to pay extra.

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that “usage statistics were super low, so seemed wasteful”.

The reason behind the decision, according to Tesla, is the previously provided connector was under-used. The company says most drivers either had a proper wallbox installed at their home, or use the Tesla Supercharger network, and therefore don't need an extra cable that allows users to plug their cars into a regular household socket.

Further to the announcement, Musk encourages new owners to install home charging stations well before receiving their Teslas, but also said that charging cables will still be available through the Tesla shop for $200 (just under $300 NZD).

This price is $200 less than the previous cost of purchasing an additional charger, but it's still $200 more than if it were included as standard with the vehicle.