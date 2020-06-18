Buying a second-hand car? Here's what to watch out for

Like most forms of shopping, hunting for your next car can be an enjoyable experience, but when you start to hear horror stories from friends and family about how things have gone horribly wrong, things can get stressful.

Luckily, you aren't the first person to worry about things potentially going wrong following the transaction, and there are plenty of processes in place to give the buyer as much peace of mind as possible on the second-hand market.

Read more: Hybrids on a $20k budget? Here’s 10 of NZ’s best hybrid bargains

After you have worked out what kind of car(s) you want, the search can commence. The internet has made this part of the process a lot easier, and thousands of local listings are literally at your fingertips. Here at DRIVEN, we have over 40,000 listings.

If you aren't sure as to what car to buy, the best thing you can do is get out and drive them, to get a feel for it. Don't stress about being a "time-waster" here, particularly if you are genuine about buying, as driving a car is part of the process, and the best way to make up your mind.

It might be a rule that is as old as the hills, but aim for the car with the least mileage when searching. Lower mileage usually translates through to a higher asking price, but generally means that the car is in better condition than a higher mileage example.

Read more: Ten of the best, safest small car bargains for under $20,000

While lower mileage generally means a better condition, you'd be safer to choose a car with a rock-solid service history over one that has covered less KMs without this same history. For a second-hand car, maintenance history is incredibly valuable, and shouldn't be overlooked.

It may fall under the same category, but it also pays to check if the car has a cam chain, or cambelt, and if it has got the latter, whether it has been changed or not. Cambelt-equipped cars need these changed throughout different frequencies of their lives, so it pays to do your research around this. It's also worth noting that chain tensioners can loosen/snap, so going with a cam chain-equipped car isn't a complete get-out-jail-free card here.

Once you have found the reasonably low-mileage vehicle that you're after, and have proof of its cambelt being changed, go ahead and contact the owner/seller about an AA Pre-Purchase Inspection. This is a comprehensive 100+ point vehicle check that is undertaken by an experienced mechanic. As well as checking for any Wof issues, or recommended repairs, a compression test is done, giving you a fair idea of the engine's health.

Read more: Utes on a 30k budget? Here's 10 of NZ's best workhorse bargains

Usually by this point, a test drive has been completed, and combined with the pre-purchase inspection, you should have a fair idea of the car's condition and whether you should buy it or not.

While dealers may be more expensive than private sellers, it's worth noting that a buyer has a lot more consumer rights with a dealer. This is because car dealers in New Zealand must: comply with the Consumer Guarantees Act, comply with the Fair Trading Act, be registered, and give you accurate information in the Consumer Information Notice.

So go forth and start the search!