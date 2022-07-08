BYD beats Tesla in global EV sales for first half of 2022

BYD has taken the lead in global EV global sales for the first half of 2022, overtaking Tesla.

For the first six months of the year, BYD sold 641,350 NEVs (new energy vehicles), a classification of vehicles used exclusively in China that encompasses battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hydrogen vehicles.

This is a 314.9 percent year-on-year increase for the Chinese automaker, placing it ahead of Tesla, which sold 564,000 EVs over the last six months.

Tesla's sales have increased by 46 percent over the same period in 2021.

BYD's sales figures include a range of electrified vehicles, including hydrogen-powered cars and PHEVs, so it's not a completely fair comparison between the two automakers.

The Chinese automaker, which is set to launch in New Zealand in Q3 this year, says it is well on track to meet its goal of selling between 1.1 million and 1.2 million NEVs this year. It says that this figure will likely consist of 600,000 BEVs and between 500,000 and 600,000 PHEVs.

BYD will kick things off in New Zealand with the ATTO 3, set to arrive on NZ shores in two model variants.

Warren Willmot, Brand Manager for BYD New Zealand says that the ATTO 3 is proving a very popular seller in the Australasian and international markets with global demand for its revolutionary Blade Battery technology being very high.

“We have been assured by the BYD Chairman that the NZ market is very important to the brand’s global expansion strategy and as such, there is a strong commitment to a consistent supply of vehicles. In saying that however, the interest we’ve received from the New Zealand public over the last ten days has exceeded our expectations”