BYD reveals New Zealand dealer network

BYD New Zealand has announced the imminent arrival of its first model, the ATTO 3 and already interest in both the model and the brand is running high.

With the arrival of BYD’s mid-sized, all-electric SUV demonstrators a matter of weeks away, BYD New Zealand has announced the first phase of its full sales and service network, which sees an initial six dealerships, covering five main cities, to launch the brand.

BYD NZ Manager, Warren Willmot, says “We have partnered with carefully selected dealers who set a high standard of customer service so that BYD customers can be assured of the most professional service, warranty and finance support delivering an all-round superior purchasing and ownership experience.”

Auckland will see the BYD brand represented by Andrew Simms in Newmarket – in a stand-alone showroom in the heart of Broadway. A second Andrew Simms showroom in Botany will service Auckland’s East and Southern areas.

Hamilton will be served by a state-of-the-art showroom built at Te Rapa by Ebbett BYD Hamilton, while BYD Tauranga will represent the brand in the Bay of Plenty region with a stand-alone dealership currently under construction on 3rd Ave.

The lower North Island sees Johnston Ebbett carrying the BYD brand in Wellington City with an impressive showroom on Taranaki Street.

For the Upper South Island, Euromarque BYD, located in Central Christchurch, is the nominated dealership.

A further showroom in Dunedin is planned to open later this year to service the Otago Region.

Phase two will see further growth expansion of the BYD dealer network in line with an increased BYD product offering, including representation in Invercargill, Central Otago and Nelson in the South Island along with Palmerston North, Hawkes Bay, Whangarei and a third dealership in Auckland for the North. Dealer interest in these areas is welcome and can be directed to Warren Willmot at BYD New Zealand.