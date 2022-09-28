BYD to deliver 500 Atto 3's to NZ customers in just three months

BYD has landed in New Zealand with a bang, with interest in the Atto 3 and the BYD brand taking off since local announcements were made in June this year.

BYD New Zealand has hit a major milestone confirming 500 customer registrations, with many more presales to fill this month as shipments continue to arrive.

This fast track to 500 registrations comes as no surprise as globally the BYD Brand is also doing exceptionally well with a record month of international sales of 174,915 NEV’s in August. 18,625 sales were of the Atto 3, which is an increase of 282% over August 2021. BYD has the goal to accelerate global electrification and cool the earth by 1℃, to drive a greener world. As of September 10th 2022, 13.8 billion kgs of carbon emissions have been reduced.

The Atto 3 is available in NZ in two model variants, distinguished by their battery size and vehicle colour selection.

The extended-range vehicle incorporates the larger of the Blade batteries – a 60kW unit – giving a 420km range and takes an hour to recharge on a DC fast charger. The standard range which has a smaller battery unit – 50kW – provides a range of 320km. Both models operate from a single front-wheel-drive motor producing 150kW of power and 310Nm of torque delivering a 0 to 100km/h time of 7.3 seconds.

The 4,455mm long / 2650mm wheelbase ATTO 3 adopts a modern outer styling with BYD’s ‘Dragon Face 3.0’ design language and comes equipped with impressive in-vehicle equipment, the hero being a 12.8-inch media screen, which can rotate through 90 degrees. Other features include electrically adjusted seats, a sunroof and a refreshingly avant-garde interior design.

Pricing for the all-electric Atto 3 starts at $52,990 for the standard range and tops out at $57,990 for the extended range. Both variants are also eligible for the current full EV clean car rebate of $8,625.The new “Parkour Red” colour option is also now available for pre-order.