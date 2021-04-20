BZ4X: Toyota reveals first all-electric car

Toyota will begin selling an electric vehicle in the New Zealand market in the near future as part of a global strategy to launch seven EVs in the next four years.

The brand unveiled a concept vehicle, dubbed the bZ4X, at the Shanghai motor show this morning. It says the vehicle will go on sale in international markets by the middle of next year.

Details are scarce — Toyota hasn’t revealed power outputs, estimated range or even how many motors the vehicle has — but the compact SUV has been co-developed with Subaru and could potentially slot in between the C-HR and RAV4 in the local line-up.

There will be seven bZ models launched globally by 2025. The name bZ stands for “beyond zero”. Toyota says the new model will

The new models will share an all-new vehicle platform designed specifically to house an electric motor and batteries. The design will allow it to take advantage of the extra space created by dispensing with the combustion engine and associated hardware.

Toyota says the EV will have interior space comparable to a large sedan.

The concept car has a space-age steering wheel set low in the dash to improve visibility.

The bZ4X’s all-wheel-drive set-up was jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru and is claimed to take advantage of “the unique responsiveness of electrified vehicles” to deliver “impressive off-road performance”.

The SUV will also have a solar recharging system that recharges the battery while the car is stationary. Toyota says the tech will improve range in colder months — EVs typically lose range in cold weather.

The new model could be the catalyst to kickstart the electric vehicle market here, as Toyota accounts for one in every five new cars sold.

Until now, EVs have been shunned by consumers, who have baulked at the high prices and lack of charging infrastructure. Less than one per cent of local car sales are EVs.

But the car industry is pressing ahead with the technology. By the end of this year seven of the top ten brands — not including Toyota — will have either an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid for sale.

Toyota is late to the EV party. Of the top ten brands, Hyundai, Nissan and MG already sell EVs here, while Mazda will introduce one next month and Kia by the middle of the year. Mitsubishi has a plug-in hybrid that can travel short distances on electric-only power, while Ford will introduce a plug-in hybrid towards the end of the year. Only Subaru and Volkswagen are yet to announce firm dates for local EV introduction.

Until now, Toyota has focused on selling hybrid petrol-electric vehicles, which are much cheaper and don’t require recharging.

