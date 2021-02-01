Cadillac's new Blackwing sedans are the coolest cars we can't have

Manual transmissions in performance sedans are a rare commodity, one that New Zealand has missed out on for quite some time now, and considering the new BMW M3 and M4 models are coming here exclusively in Competition guise, we're going to miss out again.

While they're hardly a consolation prize, Cadillac has recently whipped the covers off the new CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwings, which (like all good muscle cars) come complete with oodles of power and manual transmissions.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of these cars, it's worth noting that under no circumstances will they be officially sold in New Zealand (unless GMSV decides to start RHD-converting Cadillacs) so your best best is to import one.

Based on the regular CT4 and CT5 models, these two sedans get a more aggressive body kit along with the 'V' badge, as well as vented guards and a set of forged wheels.

While Cadillac is yet to reveal specifics around these new Blackwing models, the lower-spec CT4-V is expected to be powered by a twin-turbo 3.6-litre V6 with more than 346kW and 603Nm.

At the top end is the CT5-V, and it's expected to come with a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 with 485kW and 880Nm. It has already been revealed that this powertrain will be good for a top speed of 322km/h.

Power will be sent exclusively to the rear wheels in both models, and best of all, they will both come standard with a six-speed manual transmission alongside an optional ten-speed auto.

As we said, we highly doubt that these models will make it down to NZ, but it's awesome to see another mainstream brand keeping the manual-equipped performance sedan dream alive.