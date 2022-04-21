Café cool

Wellington-based e-motorcycle start-up FTN Motion has kicked off a nationwide roadshow to introduce its brand new, NZ-made beta model Streetdog. It has visited Christchurch already and is on its way to Auckland, Tauranga and then back home to Wellington (final dates still to be confirmed).

This $10k machine looks like a classic café racer, but it’s actually an e-motorcycle with a 3kW hub motor and legally classified as a moped, meaning it can be ridden on a car licence. Range is 100km, top speed is 50km/h and the battery can be removed from the bike for recharging. Generous 30-litre storage is also a feature of the bike.

FTN Motion says its mission is to make the world’s most beautiful moped-class electric motorcycles while reducing congestion, commute times and pressure on the planet. The Streetdog’s first release last year sold out in days. The second release is coming this year.

MOTAT has already purchased one of the early-adopter bikes for display in the museum. Collections researcher Chelsea Renshaw says the Museum has been developing its collection to include contemporary examples of New Zealand innovation: “Acquiring these objects helps us tell stories that connect with a national audience and showcase the exciting transport and technology that emerges from Aotearoa.”

Luke Sinclair and Kendall Bristow completed the first Streetdog prototype during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown. Together with Amsterdam-based co-founder Saskia Thornton, they formed FTN Motion.