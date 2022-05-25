California to legalise stick-on license plates

Big huge front grilles are all the rage right now. Just look at the Nissan Z, Toyota GR Corolla, and the new BMW M4 CSL.

Slapping a number plate right in the middle can certainly ruin the aesthetics, not to mention the damage drilling a hole in the beautifully styled front end of a car can cause. But, the US state of California is leading the charge to rectify this problem, legalising a number plate sticker that requires no drilling to a vehicle’s bodywork.

The State of California first passed a bill to develop alternatives to screw-on number plates back in 2014 after recognising that license plate mounts can cause damage to a car’s front end. The latest solution is a stick-on number plate (pictured above) which is an official, government-mandated product from LicensePlateWrap.com, which is currently the only company involved in the trial programme.

Initially, the bumper-sticker licence plate was trialled on 28 California Highway Patrol cars. After seeing this was successful, the California State Department of Motor Vehicles has decided to open up the sticker plate to all Californian motorists.

It'll cost $85 US, plus registration fees, and drivers can choose from 8 different designs, including the iconic black plate with gold lettering.

But the supplier warns not to apply the stickers to poor quality paint finishes, as it can cause damage.

The stick-on plate programme is still in its trial period, and other US states are yet to jump on board. But it's an exciting development, nonetheless, and could mean fewer holes are being drilled into grilles, which can only be a good thing!