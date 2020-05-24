Can a van be sporty? Ford confirms Transit Custom Sport for NZ
Move over Mustangs: a 320S Sport model headlines Ford New Zealand’s updated Transit Custom van line-up.
You get “racing inspired” stripes (yes, just like a GT40), 17-inch black machined alloy wheels, a body kit with unique front and rear bumpers and skirts, body-coloured mirrors, gloss black grille and biXenon headlights with static bending function.
Inside, the 320S Sport has a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat, partial leather upholstery and chrome ventilation surrounds. The rear load area also has new LED lighting.
But it’s not just about show: the 320S Sport gets a 136kW/405Nm version of the Custom’s 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine (up from 125kW/ 390Nm). A six-speed automatic gearbox is standard.
Also new is the Transit Custom Double Cab-in-Van (which Ford catchily calls the DCiV), with six passenger seats — three in the front, three in the rear — accessed with the help of dual side doors.
It retains 4.4 cubic metres of load space thanks to its long-wheelbase configuration and is powered by the 125kW/390Nm engine.
The 320S Sport is $59,990 — entering the market at a special launch price of $49,990. The 340L DCiV is $64,990.
All new Transit Custom models have a suite of Driver Assistance Technology (DAT in Ford-speak) that includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot information, rear cross traffic alert and headlights with automatic high beam.