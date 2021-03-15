Home / News / Can Kia's stunning EV6 take down Tesla at its own game?

Can Kia's stunning EV6 take down Tesla at its own game?

By Andrew Sluys • 15/03/2021
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

It's taken a few years, but Kia has finally whipped the covers off its first dedicated battery-electric vehicle in the form of the stunning EV6. 

While Kia currently sells only sells one pure EV in New Zealand in the form of the Niro, this EV6 should be the first of a few to join the line-up as the Korean brand moves into the all-electric segment. 

Based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), it shares its underpinnings with the Ioniq 5, but looks significantly different on the outside. 

At the front, a pair of striking headlights and LED daytime running lights form the car's 'Digital Tiger Face', and the circular grille only adds to this menacing aesthetic. The windscreen also employs an aggressive sloping style. 

According to Kia, these harsh angles are meant to utilize "ultimate aerodynamic performance", but until we see evidence from the wind tunnel, we're going to have to take their word for it.

On the inside, the EV6's cabin is just as futuristic as its exterior, with a very simplistic design across the dash and driver's panels. A curved screen encompasses both the infotainment displays and gauge cluster here. 

While we're still yet to the EV6's official release notes, we can expect it to be quite similar to the Ioniq 5. This Korean EV makes 160kW and 349Nm, and uses a 77.4kWh battery. 

In terms of range, we can expect it to travel around 430km off a single charge, which places it near the higher end of what's currently offered on the electric market. 

