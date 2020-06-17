Can Mazda's bold new BT-50 dethrone the Ford Ranger?

While Mazda's outgoing BT 50 model may share the same underpinnings as the fan favourite Ford Ranger, Mazda's double-cab workhorse has struggled to pull the same sales figures.

We've known for some time now that this new model would sit on the new Isuzu D-Max's platform, so will this new bold new look and platform finally be enough to get the Mazda up the sales rankings?

Starting with the exterior aesthetics, it's obvious that Mazda's 'Kodo' design language is present in this BT-50, with the familiar CX-styled front end and a set of fancy new tail lights at the rear.

“The exterior of the new BT-50 draws on Mazda’s Kodo – Soul of Motion design theme and makes it immediately recognisable as part of the Mazda range of vehicles," said David Hodge, Managing Director at Mazda New Zealand.

On the inside, this new BT-50's interior looks rather luxurious — something that isn't too common in the double-cab ute segment. A 9-inch touchscreen handles the infotainment in the middle of the dash, and sits above a set of durable HVAC controls.

At the business end of the ute, a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine produces 140kW and 450Nm of torque. We can assume that both manual and automatic transmission options will be offered. Compared to the rest of the segment, this power and torque figure sits in the mid-range of what is offered here.

The 3.5-tonne towing capacity is right on the money with the segment standard, as is the 1 tonne max payload.

A full suite of modern safety tech is also bundled into this new ute as standard, including: Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

As expected, this new ute is set to go on sale in New Zealand and Australian markets within the year, but pricing is yet to be released.