Can this classic Ford Falcon fetch half-a-million at auction?

The GT was first introduced as a performance variant of the Falcon XR series back in 1967. Boasting a 289 cubic inch V8 from the Mustang, lowered and firmed suspension and uprated shocks, it not only brought Ford victory in the 1967 Gallaher 500 at Mount Panorama but forever forged the GT name in Australian muscle car legend.

1968 saw the release of the XT, complete with a 302 cubic inch Windsor V8 and an extended range of colours, while in May the following year the facelifted XW series was launched. Thanks in part to the Windsor V8 being increased to 351 cubic-inch, the XW GT came with a new moniker HO (High Output or Handling Option), a further upgraded suspension and a large diameter anti-roll bar.

In 1970, the higher revving Cleveland V8 engine replaced the Windsor in a small batch of Phase 1 XW GTs (retrospectively called Phase 1.5s), then for Phase II Ford added a bigger Holley 750 cfm carb, reprofiled the camshaft, revised the intake manifold and altered the valves and lifters.

The result was a massive 300 bhp and 380 lb/ft of torque, making the GT-HO the quickest Aussie muscle car of its time with 0-100 km/h times of 6.5 seconds and an ability to run the standing quarter mile in 14.4 seconds. GTs made between May and October 1970 were also built to the ultimate specification, with a close-ratio gearbox, 31 spline axles, twin-point distributor and 5-slot rims.

Falcon GTs of any type command a hefty premium when they come up for sale which is a rare occurrence and rarer still is this one.

This near perfect example of a 1970 Ford XW Falcon GT-HO Phase II 4-door sedan was originally delivered new by Falconer Motors, Toowoomba, Queensland. Dressed in reef green with a dark saddle trim, it has a 4-speed manual transmission (all syncro), a hood scoop to cool the brake master cylinder, front and rear spoilers, five-slot rims and all topped off with a side stripe that concludes with the tyre smokin’ Super Roo kangaroo.

Upon landing in NZ, it was initially registered in Wellington on 3 September 1986. Its first owner kept it for around three months before it moved to Auckland where it passed through a couple of dealers then was sold in 1990 to a Bay of Plenty resident who has owned it continually since.

Servicing over the intervening years has been undertaken by a specialised local mechanic who coincidentally was working for a Ford dealer in Australia when this model was released. At some stage of its past life the engine block has been replaced (the assumption is this most likely occurred in Australia), however, the reasons for which are unknown. The replacement is a genuine phase 2 spec block/engine and our short run was impressive to say the least.

Not only is the car in top mechanical condition but so too is the interior, apart from a paint nick on the lid of the transmission tunnel storage box. Tyres are excellent and some tools are also resident. The car is listed (we believe) with the GT Club. Mileage is 122,000 miles.

The opportunity to own one of Australia’s greatest GT super cars arises very rarely but finding one in this condition with a good service record and displaying such fine overall condition borders on the miraculous.

Webb’s Auctions is proud to present this vehicle at their forthcoming Collectors’ Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia auction at Southward Car Museum on 21 March

Auction info:

Viewing times: Tuesday 16 – Sunday 21 10am – 5pm.

Live Auction: Sunday 21 March 2.30pm

Viewing & Auction Location:

Southward Car Museum

Otaihanga Road,

Otaihanga,

Paraparaumu 5036