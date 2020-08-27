Can this extremely rare Aussie classic fetch $1 million at auction?

While they were once plentiful on New Zealand roads, Australian-built muscle cars are fetching crazy prices at auction these days, with clean, original models often landing north of $100,000 mark.

Earlier this year, we saw a Ford Falcon XA coupe (which was dubbed the chicken coupe) go for a whopping $323,000 despite being riddled with rust, and not running.

As an RPO model, this 'Chicken Coupe' attracted buyers from all over Australia, all attempting to get their hands on an extremely exclusive piece of Ford history, and this purple sedan is even rarer.

Unlike the 'Chicken Coupe', where 120 examples were built, these Phase IV Falcons were the reason behind the controversial supercar scare, so only four models made it out of the factory.

“If you look at the number of records broken over the last couple years you can definitely see a trend in demand for a secure yet enjoyable investment. Cars in original condition, with chrome bumpers, celebrity affiliation or prominent history or rarity seem to be the assets that are rising in value the most consistently,” said Mr. Lee Hames Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctioneers.

“Because this car is connected to the iconic GT Phase IV Falcon where only 4 were ever built, the RPO83 is becoming more sought after by collectors” said Mr. Hames.

It's hard to say at this stage what this gorgeous purple XA GT will fetch when it crosses the Lloyds auction block on Saturday, but some are predicting that it will cross the $1 million mark.

While the Falcon is headlining the auction, it's in some stellar company. According to the release, a genuine matching-number Blue Meanie, ClubSport Wagon with 800 kilometres will also go under the hammer on Saturday.