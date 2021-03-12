Canoo's Electric Truck packs over 400kW and has an extendable tray

While it might look like a van that has lost its rear section, Canoo's Electric Truck is very much a pickup truck, and it's one of the coolest battery-powered examples that we've seen to date.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Canoo is a small start-up that's looking to take on the likes of Ford and Rivian in the electric pickup truck segment, with something completely new.

It might look small, but the Canoo truck measures almost identical to the Ford F-150, with a wheelbase that's 25cm shorter. Though thanks to its cab-over design, it has far more cargo space in the rear.

If this still isn't enough room, it comes with a bed extender that pushes it out to 2.6 metres, which makes it around 30cm longer than the F-150's.

Like most pickup trucks, a plethora of accessories are going to be available, including a canopy and a pop-top tent to sit on top. It also gets perimeter lighting that runs of the main batteries for comfort.

When it comes to performance, the Canoo doesn't fall short of its electric rivals, with more than 400kW on tap. Interestingly, it's only rear-wheel drive, but the short wheelbase should make it an effective crawler.

Canoo is yet to release full performance and range figures, but it looks like the 80kWh battery model will be good for more than 320km of range.

While the world is yet to see an actual electric ute in production, Ford, Rivian, and Canoo should all be releasing their models over the next year, so things are going to look a lot different in 12 month's time.