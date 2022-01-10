Car ads in France are required to mention walking or cycling

Car advertisements in France are going to look a little different come March 2022, as new laws mean automakers are required to mention alternative modes of transport such as bicycling or walking.

It's part of France's plan to reduce pollution and vehicle emissions to combat global warming, and will be required for radio, print, TV, and digital advertising. The law even has its own hashtag, "#SeDeplacerMoinsPolluer," which means "Move and Pollute Less".

There are three ad messages that automakers are allowed to choose from: "Consider carpooling," "For day-to-day use, take public transportation," or "For short trips, opt for walking or cycling." Car ads are also required to include the vehicle's emission class.

While lots of car brands have already reported that they will comply with the new law, noncompliance could result in a fine of up to €50,000 (more than $83,000 NZD).

The law kicks in from March 1st 2022, and comes following a 'gas-guzzler' tax on SUVs alongside legislation that would prohibit certain cars from city centres that was put in place last year. Certain cars that produce a certain amount of carbon dioxide pollution will also be banned from 2028.

There are new laws being put in place around the world that are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants, which will likely mean automakers having to comply with different rules in different markets.