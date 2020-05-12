Car dealerships all over New Zealand detail re-opening under Level 2

Fresh off the back of the government's announcement that New Zealand would be switching to Alert Level 2 from tomorrow night at 11.59pm, a range of local distributors have outlined their opening plans for the week ahead.

Ford, Renault, Hyundai, Toyota, Isuzu, Renault, and Audi are among the first brands to confirm that they will open their doors to customers as Level 2 commences.

Under Alert Level 3, most distributors had dealership doors closed; instead offering contactless test drives and servicing packages. Brands like Audi New Zealand, anticpating concerns over person-to-person contact, look set to continue to offer these options under Level 2.

"Though we are looking forward to opening our doors for all your sales and servicing needs, things may be a little different as we uphold strict Government guidelines," said the firm. "If you are not ready to visit in person, contactless servicing, repairs and WOF services will continue to be offered. Test drive options are also available by appointment, with the ability to pick-up and drop-off at your convenience."

Read more: Alert levels push permanent change in the way we buy cars

Toyota New Zealand is also encouraging customers, where possible, to continue to book contactless services online or over the phone. It will also continue to offer virtual tours of vehicles in showrooms. Like other businesses, it will deploy floor markings to make it easier for those who come to dealerships to adhere to social distancing requirements.

“We remain committed to the local communities we operate in and pride ourselves on offering our customers a nationwide network of stores to choose from,” said Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to be able to have customers come visit us onsite again so we can continue to provide them with the customer experience they have come to expect of Toyota.”

The move to Level 2 will come as welcome relief for local distributors, after unsurprisingly low registration figures in April in the midst of lockdown conditions and restricted selling.

Ford New Zealand, meanwhile, published its full dealer processes on social media as a guideline for anyone planning to visit a Ford dealership under Level 2. It can be viewed above.

“A lot of the measures our network put in place under level 3 such as increased hygiene and cleaning practices, sanitisation of all vehicle touchpoints, and social distancing, will be continued under level 2," added Andy Sinclair, Hyundai New Zealand General Manager. "The safety and wellbeing of our customers, staff and community remains our highest priority.

“We appreciate that Kiwis have had to adapt their way of living over the last seven weeks as a result of coronavirus. Some people may be eager to return to an in-store experience, whilst others are happy to continue to ‘shop’ from the comfort of their own home."

To view Hyundai vehicles listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here