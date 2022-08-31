Car theft and attempted theft up by 36.5 percent nationally

Ram raids and joyrides are thought to be why car theft insurance claims are up.

AA Insurance reveals car theft and attempted theft has increased by 36.5 percent nationally, and 43 percent in Auckland over the last 12 months.

Head of motor claims Beau Paparoa says vehicles targeted tend to be of lower value, more than five years old and often parked on the street.

He says it appears to be consistent with the increase in ramraids, but data also shows people are stealing cars simply to get from A to B.

- Newstalk ZB