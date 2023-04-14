Car-Vid Classic: Johnny Herbert revisits the Mazda 787B at Le Mans

The 59th edition of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, held on June 23, 1991, played host to a significant milestone in history: Mazda clinched its first victory there, and in doing so became the first-ever Japanese manufacturer to win the prestigious endurance race, as well as the first to do it with a rotary engine.

With Volker Weidler, Johnny Herbert, and Bertrand Gachot behind the wheel, the Mazda 787B outperformed the Silk Cut Jaguar, securing a two-lap lead at the finish line and instantly became one of the most celebrated and recognisable racing cars of all time as a result.

The 787B packed a quad-rotor peripheral ported 26B rotary engine, with three spark plugs per rotor, in contrast to the standard two. Additionally, the car boasted a variable length intake trumpet mechanism, which enhanced low-end torque with longer trumpets and high-end power with shorter ones. And, of course, it made an utterly spectacular sound...

20 years after its win, the No. 55 787B reunited with Johnny Herbert at Le Mans for some demonstration laps. Of course, with Herbert being a Le Mans winner and former Formula One pilot, his definition of "demonstration laps" was considerably faster and more aggressive than a normal person, as you will see in this classic video.

The return was particularly emotional for Herbert, as after piloting the 787B across the finish line in 1991, he was unable to join his co-drivers on the podium due to faintness from dehydration. However, he finally got a chance to celebrate his victory on the podium at Le Mans after his two laps in 2011. Only 20 years too late...