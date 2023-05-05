Car-Vid Classics: Kia's 'Joyride Dream' Super Bowl commercial

When Kia unveiled its first ever Super Bowl commercial in 2010, it did it with the unique and slightly subversive style it would display with its iconic "A new way to roll" hamster commercials for the Soul SUV the same year.

Featuring a cast of colourful and unique characters that included a life-size sock monkey, toy robot, teddy bear, as well as Muno (from kids show Yo Gabba Gabba!) and Mr. X (from the Blabla dolls collection), the commercial saw the quintet of mismatched characters heading to Las Vegas on a road trip.

On the way they go bowling, jet skiing and mechanical bull riding, get tattooed (well, embroidered) and the teddy bear even goes hot tubbing in the mountains with a gorgeous blonde woman as the other toys make snow angels. Or, at least, attempt to.

After doing some sweet jumps in their Kia Sorento, they finally hit Vegas and start to party to the song "How You Like Me Now" by The Heavy, breaking out some slick dance moves (the toy robot does a pretty sweet robot) before the sock monkey flashes back to reality and it is revealed that they are all toys (surprise) sitting in the back seat of a Kia Sorento next to a young boy.

Kia says that the commercial was inspired by the 'Young Parent life stage', when new parents find themselves surrounded by toys, stories and songs they haven't heard since childhood and also discover new characters and new TV shows.

"Priorities change and the backseats of their cars are filled with kids’ stuff. They realise they are full-fledged adults with responsibilities and chores. And while embracing this new life stage, still feel youthful and need to have some fun along the way."

Or it was just an excuse to do some silly stuff in a Sorento with some giant toy costumes. Either works.