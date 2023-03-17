Car-Vid Classics: Nissan 350Z and The Run

Nissan got a bit cool and edgy again when it rebooted the Z-car series in 2002. So in 2003, to promote the new 350Z, it created a cool and edgy promo film of the rear-drive sports car that very obviously (and very honestly, to be fair) paid homage to one of the most iconic car-vid classics of all time: C’etait un Rendezvous from 1976.

Rendezvous depicts a highly illegal, high-speed run through Paris, as an unseen driver in an unseen car (the camera is mounted on the front of the vehicle) speeds towards a date with a woman on the other side of the city.

The Run has the same premise, showing a 350Z (in obligatory 2000s searing orange) speeding through Prague in the early morning.

Couple of key differences to Rendezvous, though: being a promo film, you actually see the car. A lot. And being shot very much legally (Czech police even get a cameo at the end), the streets are of course officially closed, although parked cars, carefully choreographed trams and pedestrian extras still add a bit of visual jeopardy to the drive.

Much of the style of Rendezvous is replicated, including the low angles and “unexpected” obstacles such as road works. Yeah, right. But there’s also a fair bit of camera rig-work, perhaps inspired by BMW’s hugely popular promo films of the same era (including Star, previously featured on these pages).

It’s all a beautiful showcase for the Zed and each shot in the 9.17km run was done in real time, using a total of 14 cameras. So it all fits together as a single “run”; there’s a pleasing element of authenticity.

In this Fast/Furious era, The Run cops a fair bit of keyboard-warrior criticism for lacking drama and looking a bit, well, slow. But given the finished film is real-time, the average speed over the cobbled, narrow streets is still more than 80km/h and the car reportedly hit 200km/h in places (a single shot of the digital speedometer shows 123mph at one point). It’s a cool car-vid if you like a bit of class.