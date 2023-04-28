Car-Vid Classics: Trunk Monkey

Let's be honest, who among us hasn't dreamed (however briefly) about having a pet monkey that lives in the boot of our car and pops out whenever we need a problem solved? I know I have.

This is the concept that American car dealership the Suburban Auto Group, based in Oregon, USA, grasped hold of and ran with back in the early 2000s with a series of brand-building TV commercials that went on to attain cult status worldwide.

In the commercials, the Trunk Monkey was a fictional dealer-installed option on cars that was portrayed as a loyal and helpful companion, always ready to jump out of the boot (or, you know, trunk in America) to save the day. The monkey is shown to have an array of skills, from providing a jump start to the car, to deterring carjackers, and even assisting with parking. Or brutally beating annoying car salesmen, car thieves or even aliens...

The ads quickly became known for their humour and absurdity, and have since gained a cult following online over the years. The ads even spawned merchandise, including plush toy versions of the Trunk Monkey, bringing things weirdly almost full circle, as you could indeed then pop it in the boot to bring out whenever it was needed. Probably not to brutally beat people though...

While the Trunk Monkey commercials are no longer in regular circulation on television, they remain a popular part of internet culture, and have even inspired imitators and parodies over the years.