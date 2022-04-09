Home / News / CAROLOGY PART 2: The beginning of the seat belt

CAROLOGY PART 2: The beginning of the seat belt

By Dean Evans • 09/04/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
CAROLOGY PART 2: The beginning of the seat belt

CARology is DRIVEN’s series about everyday aspects of motoring that you’ve probably never thought of, and where they came from.

Things we take for granted every time we go for a drive. This fun, short series looks at the origins of simple things, like air-conditioning and power windows, to way back to the birth of the car itself (in Part 1). 

This time around, we look at the humble seat belt and how it changed – and saved – thousands of lives. Even how it was mocked and ridiculed by rival brands for its introduction and suggestion that thse cars were so unsafe.

So enjoy a few mins looking back at the humble seat belt, and don't forget check out Part 1, the World's First Car.

By Dean Evans • 09/04/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Hyundai Tucson Elite Mpi 2.0P/6At Hyundai Tucson Elite Mpi 2.0P/6At
Hyundai Tucson Elite Mpi 2.0P/6At

$35,990

Toyota C-HR 1.8P Hybrid Toyota C-HR 1.8P Hybrid
Toyota C-HR 1.8P Hybrid

$32,990

Mitsubishi Outlander VRX 2.4P 4WD Mitsubishi Outlander VRX 2.4P 4WD
Mitsubishi Outlander VRX 2.4P 4WD

$34,995

Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.2D 4WD Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.2D 4WD
Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.2D 4WD

$48,823

We Recommend