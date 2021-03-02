Carroll Shelby's personal Daytona Cobra tipped to fetch over $10 million

When it comes to American motorsport, there aren't many names that are more iconic than Carol Shelby, who famously managed to take Ferrari's glory at Le Mans in 1966.

You'd probably also know that Shelby didn't just help Ford develop the incredibly fast GT40, but also had his own line-up of sports cars which were famous for having massive V8 engines, and no roof.

While the Cobras have stolen the spotlight, Carroll was also responsible for the Cobra Daytona, which looked more European than American thanks to the fastback body grafted onto its chassis.

Like all good performance cars, the Cobra Daytona was built in the name of speed, and to also beat the slick top Ferrari 250 GTOs that were leaving Cobras for dead down the Mulsanne Straight at Le Mans.

Interestingly, the Daytona got its name from the race venue where it won its class back in 1965. And while it never managed to claim victory at Le Mans, it won at numerous other tracks around Europe such as Monza and Reims.

Despite being Shelby's personal Daytona, the fact that this car was once a roadster might hold it back from fetching an atmospheric amount. But on the positive side, it was Shebly himself who converted it into its current form.

This car is currently up for private sale through Auction House Worldwide, and its value is really anyone's guess. Just recently, Shelby's personal Cobra 427 ended up selling for $8.1 million.

With this in mind, and given the fact that Daytona's usually sell for around $3 million without a celebrity connection, we can imagine that this bad boy will go for upwards of $10 million.