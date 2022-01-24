Cars from Fast and Furious franchise set to fetch big bucks at auction

As one of the most recognised car-related movie franchises on the planet, it's little surprise that the cars from Fast and Furious fetch crazy money when they sell at auction.

Last year we saw this with the iconic Toyota Supra that was driven by Paul Walker in the early movies, which sold for over $800,000 when it crossed the auction block.

Following in the Supra's footsteps, but likely not to fetch the same crazy figure are three cars that have appeared across a few movies in the franchise.

First up is the 1956 Chevrolet Fleetline that Dom raced during the opening scene of The Fate of the Furious, and the 1956 Ford Fairlane that was raced against it.

True to its movie form, the Fleetline is stripped back to maximise weight reduction, but we can't recommend using Dom's on-the-fly turbocharging technique here.

The other car is a 1987 Buick Regal Grand National that appeared at the hands of Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious. This one is in decent condition, but wears a questionable promo banner.

More interesting cars that will feature in the same Barrett-Jackson auction include a 1976 AMC Pacer from Wayne's World, and a 1977 Firebird Trans Am SE driven by the late Burt Reynolds.